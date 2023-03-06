IAEA Director General Grossi said he is negotiating with Russia on the situation at the ZNPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that he is negotiating with Russia on the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The broadcast of the press conference after the meeting of the Board of Governors of the agency is available on YouTube.

“What I can say is that I keep my channels of dialogue open. Of course, with Ukraine, and, of course, I have to speak with Russia, and I am doing this, ”said the CEO, noting that these are ongoing negotiations that include military aspects.

According to Grossi, the discussion should focus on the radius of the ZNPP security zone and military equipment.

Grossi also proposed the creation of a nuclear safety zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He noted that hostilities and tense working conditions jeopardize the nuclear safety of ZNPP.

Earlier, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Kyiv was not ready to implement the IAEA initiative to create a protective zone around the ZNPP.