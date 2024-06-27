Grossi: No threat to Zaporizhzhya NPP after destruction of radiation monitoring post

The destruction of the radiation monitoring post at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) does not have a direct impact on the safety of the plant. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi spoke about the consequences of the incident, his words are given in a press release on the organization’s website.

It is specified that Zaporizhzhya NPP informed the agency about the destruction of one external post. Despite the lack of direct impact on the safety of the plant, what happened “became part of the ongoing erosion of a number of security measures” during the conflict, the publication says.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked one of the radiation control posts of the Zaporizhia NPP, located in Velikaya Znamenka. The station reported this on the morning of Wednesday, June 26. Meanwhile, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) stated that there were no excess background radiation levels on the territory of Energodar due to the destruction of the post.