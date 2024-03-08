IAEA head Grossi called the nuclear safety situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP precarious

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the situation with nuclear and physical safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) shaky. About it reported agency press service.

“As I have stated repeatedly, I must talk to both sides to help reduce the risk of a potentially serious nuclear accident that will have no borders. No one benefits from a nuclear disaster, and we must do everything we can to prevent it. This is what I spoke to President Putin and other senior Russian officials about this week,” Grossi said.

He also called for maximum military restraint. According to Grossi, IAEA experts remaining at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant regularly hear explosions and other signs of military activity in the immediate vicinity of the strategic facility.

The President of Russia met with the Director General of the IAEA in Sochi. The Russian leader noted that Moscow continues active cooperation with the IAEA in many areas. He emphasized that Russia is ready to ensure security anywhere in the world where it is related to nuclear energy, and also does everything necessary to protect nuclear facilities.