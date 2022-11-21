After the bombardments around the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, in southern Ukraine, a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visits the facilities this Monday, November 21. Ukrainian territory narrowly escaped nuclear disaster, the UN atomic watchdog said, after more than a dozen blasts damaged buildings and equipment. Moscow and kyiv troops blame each other for the attacks.

A nuclear disaster was averted by a few meters away at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. This was stated by the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe raises alarms again after a barrage of projectiles hit its surroundings over the weekend. Some of the projectiles landed near the reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building, the IAEA said.

“We were lucky that a potentially serious nuclear incident did not happen. Next time, we may not be so lucky,” warned Rafael Grossi, describing the situation as a “close call.”

In the midst of this panorama, a team of IAEA experts visits this Monday, November 21, the place where the local Army and Russian troops have clashed for months.

Among the objectives of the inspection is “to do everything in our power to make sure that there is not a next time,” said Rossi, who calls for a nuclear protection and security zone around the plant, located in territory controlled by Moscow. and that it was annexed irregularly in the questioned referendums of last September.







01:30

It is still not clear which side of the conflict would have been responsible for the explosions near the atomic facility, which was operated by Ukrainian experts under the watchful eye of the Russian military since the first days of the invasion, which began on February 24. However, since the annexation of four regions two months ago, including Zaporizhia, the Kremlin has ordered the full takeover of the nuclear power plant.

Whoever shot at the plant is taking “enormous risks, gambling with the lives of many people” and “playing with fire,” Grossi warned.

Russia distances itself from the accusations and urges a “global response”

Vladimir Putin’s government is trying to distance itself from kyiv’s accusations of its alleged responsibility for the latest explosions and this Monday it said it was concerned about what it described as “repeated Ukrainian bombings.”

In this sense, the director of Russia’s state nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, pointed out that in the last few hours he discussed the bombings in Zaporizhia with the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Moscow called on world powers to ensure that Ukraine ceases attacks on the continent’s largest nuclear power plant.

“This cannot but cause our concern (…) We call on all countries of the world to use their influence so that the Ukrainian armed forces stop doing this,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian Defense Ministry released these images of the Ukrainian Zaporizhia nuclear plant, occupied by Moscow troops, on August 7, 2022. © AP

Among the damages caused over the weekend, the IAEA also reported damage to “the cooling pond sprinkler systems, an electrical cable that goes to one of the reactors, condensate storage tanks, and a bridge between another reactor and its buildings.” auxiliaries”.

Although external power supplies were not affected and radiation levels at the plant remained normal, the chances of a serious incident are growing at the Zaporizhia plant; a place just 500 kilometers from the site of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe on record.

With Reuters and AP