There is progress on the situation with the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP). The situation is under control of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, said on Wednesday, November 23, Deputy Head of the Agency, Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy Mikhail Chudakov.

“On the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, the Director General of the IAEA personally works for us. This situation is completely under his control, I am not included in this group. But I want to say that yes, there is progress, there are conversations on this topic, the leaders of other European countries are involved, who should influence the result,” Chudakov said. “RIA News”.

The day before it was reported that the head of the IAEA stepped up his consultations aimed at creating a protective zone near the ZNPP. The organization’s experts assessed the damage to the station, noting that there was no threat to nuclear safety. It was also noted that the condition of the six reactor units is stable, the stocks of nuclear fuel are not damaged. At the same time, four ZNPP reactors remain in the cold shutdown mode, two more in the hot shutdown mode.

In early November, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko stressed that today the main task is to prevent shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP from Kyiv.

On November 21, it became known that at least 30 arrivals were recorded over the weekend, as a result, backup diesel generators were damaged. Two days before, it was reported that during the day 11 large-caliber artillery shells were fired at the ZNPP territory.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Moscow emphasized that the withdrawal of the Russian military from the facility could turn into a disaster, since Kyiv could use the station for monstrous provocations.

