“The agreement with Tehran to replace the surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development of the agency’s verification and monitoring activities in Iran,” the agency said in a statement.

Reuters quoted the agency that the new cameras will be installed “within days”.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency “Noor News”, which is close to the National Security Council, reported that “in a goodwill gesture, Iran allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency to install new cameras to replace those that were damaged during a sabotage operation” targeting the Karaj nuclear facility.

Iranian agencies confirmed that the approval was “voluntary on the part of Iran to reduce the misunderstanding (which marred) its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

On June 23, Tehran announced that it had thwarted a “sabotage” operation attributed to Israel targeting a building of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization. One of the cameras was broken and another was badly damaged in the accident. An investigation was opened into the incident.

“Due to the end of the security investigation into the damaged cameras, as well as the agency’s decision to condemn the sabotage at the Tissa complex and to approve the technical examination of the cameras by Iranian experts before installing them, Iran has allowed the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones,” the news agencies said.

This coincides with the resumption of the Vienna talks on November 29 in the Austrian capital between Iran, Russia, Germany, Britain, France and China in an attempt to revive the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 that allowed the lifting of many sanctions that were imposed on Iran, in return for limiting its nuclear activities and ensuring the peace of its program.