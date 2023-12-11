The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) warned this Monday of “an imminent breakdown of the constitutional order” in Guatemala due to the “abuse of power” by the Public Ministry and urged all public powers in the country to guarantee the preservation of the rule of law.

The resolution adopted considers that the objective of the Prosecutor's Office is to “invalidate the integrity and results of the electoral process and prevent the takeover of the elected authorities in accordance with the popular will expressed in the general elections.”

In his opinion, “the instrumentalization of the justice system and criminal law in Guatemala since the beginning of the electoral process has revealed the improper exercise and arbitrary power for political-electoral purposes by the Public Ministry”.

The IACHR considers that this has also caused “the erosion of the system of checks and balances of the democratic State.” of law due to the absence of guarantees from the Judiciary to fulfill its role”.

The Public Ministry of Guatemala assured on Friday that the elections last August, won by Bernardo Arévalo de Leónare not valid due to alleged administrative irregularities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Protesters demand the resignation of Guatemala's attorney general, Consuelo Porras.

The IACHR said it issued its resolution “in the face of the serious political and institutional crisis in that country derived from the improper and arbitrary actions and interference” of the Prosecutor's Office.

His call urged an independent exercise of public powers to guarantee the presidential transition, to protect the life and integrity of the elected political authorities, among other personalities, or for the selection processes of justice operators to be carried out in accordance with the standards inter-American, under criteria based on merit.

EFE