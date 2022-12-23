An official statement noted that the mission, which was led by the executive secretary of the IACHR, Tania Reneaum, arrived in the country “at the invitation of the Government, within the framework of its commitment to respect and promote human rights.”

(Also: Peru: why hasn’t the early elections managed to calm the protests?)

The mission met with the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte; and with the highest representatives of Congress, the Judiciary and the Public Ministryas well as other sectors and institutions of the State and civil society, the note specified.

The Peruvian State provided “the maximum facilities” to a technical mission of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that visited Peru after the protests against the Government and Congress, which left a balance of 27 dead in the countryaffirmed this Friday the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

(Also: Students were left without a prom; treasurer ran away with the money)

Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo, by constitutional succession, on December 7the same day that he was dismissed by Congress for trying to dissolve the Legislature, govern by decree, intervene in the Judiciary and convene a constituent assembly.

After the arrest of Castillo and his replacement by Boluarte, who was his vice president, protests broke out in various regions of the country, especially in the south, which last week unleashed violent demonstrations that left 27 dead.

(Keep reading: Peru: President Boluarte names new ministers after term cut)

The demonstrators, who have carried out peaceful protests this week, are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of general elections and the calling of a constituent assembly.

What did the IACHR do during its mission in Peru?

The IACHR delegation also met with Alberto Otárola, who took office this Wednesday as Prime Minister after being Defense Minister, and visited the cities of Cuzco and Ayacucho, which were at the epicenter of the demonstrations and where he met with regional and local authorities, representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office and civil society.

“The Government of Peru, which has deeply regretted the loss of life of compatriots that occurred in recent days and which are being investigated by the competent entities, expresses its commitment to continue contributing to the work of the IACHR,” the ministry added.

The protests in Peru have left a balance of at least 27 dead. See also Luis Díaz nominated for the Ballon d'Or! This is the list of your competitors Photo: Ernest Benavides. AFP

He also assured that this visit has been “a propitious occasion to provide more information on the measures adoptedat different levels, with a view to overcoming the difficult situation in the country, within the framework of strict compliance with Peru’s international commitments in the area of ​​human rights, the Constitution and the laws of the Republic”.

The IACHR delegation He also visited former President Castillo this Thursday in the center where he is serving a prison warrant preventive from December 7th.

Protesters burn a box that represents a coffin with the image of Dina Boluarte. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP

In this regard, the Ombudsman’s Office indicated that it accompanied the IACHR technical team on this visit and that they held an interview with the former president and his defense.

Besides, verified that the “conditions of confinement comply with those provided for in the Code of Criminal Execution”.

This Thursday, relatives of the former president, including his sister Gloria Castillo and his niece Vilma Vásquez, also met with the delegation at a hotel in the San Isidro district of Lima.

The Peruvian Presidency indicated that the invitation to the IACHR sought to “contribute to peace, dialogue, and transparency of the acts of the State in light of the situation in the country.”

While the body indicated that the technical visit was aimed at “dialogue about the current institutional crisis and protests” in Peru.

EFE