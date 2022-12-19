A delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will arrive this week in Peru in the face of the crisis unleashed by the removal of now former President Pedro Castillo.

The commission is expected to arrive today and the evaluation of the situation in the neighboring country will take place between the days December 20 and 22according to the institution said on its Twitter account.

“The IACHR announces that it accepted the formal invitation from the Peruvian state to carry out a visit to the country,” said the IACHR, an autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The visit occurs at a time when the country has been mired in a series of protests and national blockades for a week after the Peruvian Parliament Castillo was fired.

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office decided to remand the ex-president after his failed “self-coup” attempt on December 7, a decision rejected by both his main allies and the judiciary and legislature.

The vice president, Dina Boluarte, assumed the head of state. As of press time, the demonstrations had left at least 23 dead and 210 injured. By the way, last week the IACHR called for dialogue and condemned the violence.

The protests ask for an advance of the presidential elections (rejected by the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress), to convene a constituent assembly and a reorganization of the justice system.

This visit will pave the way and is the preparation for another meeting that the IACHR rapporteur plans for January 2023. Castillo asked last week from prison that the IACHR intercede for his rights.

With 23 deaths in seven days, his possible bases rebelled and a Congress with few supporters that does not open up to his proposal to advance elections, Boluarte has entrenched himself in an institutional defense of police and military action in the face of protests, sometimes very violence, with which he will try to resist until the end of his mandate.

The protests already leave 23 dead. See also World War II veteran Edward Shames passed away

Criticism has rained down on him, but especially from what should have been his social and political base, the left, the rural areas of Peru and social organizations.

In response, the Executive has ratified the presence of the military in the streets to maintain public order and has made timid calls for dialogue, when the number of deaths was already close to two dozen.

In an attempt to reconnect with her political movement and the areas of the country from which she left, the Peruvian president made a speech this Saturday in front of the cameras in which she promised to listen and attend to some of the various demands and interspersed Quechua with Spanish. . The president also refused to resign from office.

The truth is that this weekend the protests have subsided and the authorities have retaken control of some airports.

By the way, the Minister of Transport and Communications of Peru, Paola Lazarteannounced yesterday that the Juliaca, Ayacucho and Arequipa airports, which were affected during the demonstrations, will be reopened today.

“In the case of Cuzco, everything is normalized. We have already reestablished operations thanks to the protection of the Police and the Armed Forces. In the case of Ayacucho, the probable start of operations will be on Tuesday, December 20,” Lazarte told the RPP radio station.

Regarding the hundreds of tourists who are stranded in the country due to the blockades, the minister also assured that security measures have been taken in all the country’s airports to “safeguard the integrity” and safety of passengers.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With Efe