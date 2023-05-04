On December 15, 2022, in the southern highlands of Ayacucho, a 15-year-old teenager left his home to work in the cemetery, next to the city’s airport. At the end of the day he went to eat with a friend. A bullet impact pierced his back and he did not make it to the hospital alive. That same day, Edgar Prado, a 51-year-old mechanic, was hit by a blast while helping some protesters in front of his house. Jhon Mendoza Huarancca, 34, was also hit by a bullet when he was going to the house of one of his associates with whom he had set up a transport company. None actively participated in the marches. These stories are part of a report that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has just presented on the political and social crisis that Peru has suffered in recent months. “Since they are multiple deprivations of the right to life, given the circumstances of manner, time and place, they could be classified as a massacre,” he maintains.

The document includes the events that occurred between December 7 —when Pedro Castillo briefly broke the constitutional order by trying to dissolve Parliament and take over the Judiciary and the Public Ministry— and January 23, and are sustained in two working visits from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). Throughout its nine chapters, the report reviews the historical background of the conflict such as inequality and the disconnection between Lima and the regions, putting into context that since 2016 Peru “is going through an institutional crisis that has weakened trust of citizens in its institutions and has hindered the governability of the country”, makes a detailed chronology of the attacks by the forces of order against the protesters and the burning of institutions by civilians, reveals alleged violations of human rights and, finally, it establishes conclusions and recommendations in search of justice and social peace.

“In the recent social protests, a strong stigmatization due to ethnic-racial and regional factors has been observed, particularly in the messages reproduced by some authorities, perpetuating the notion that the peasant and indigenous people who protest have links to acts of terrorism and that they include the use of words such as terrorists, terrucos, senderistas or indios”, says the text that bears the name Report on the human rights situation in Peru in the context of social protests. This stigmatization, they point out, “creates an environment of permissiveness and tolerance of institutional violence and discrimination towards peasant communities and native indigenous peoples of Peru.”

Protesters throw stones at the police who repress with pellets and tear gas, in Lima, on January 19, 2023. Mauricio Morales

The Commission of the IACHR held more than 60 meetings with victims and their families, high authorities of the public powers, as well as civil society organizations, social movements, and trade unions and business associations in six cities: Lima, Ica, Arequipa, Juliaca, Ayacucho and Cuzco. As a result, they have been able to establish that a large group of the population has explicit political demands such as the advancement of general elections and the calling of a constituent assembly. That in their demands there are just claims such as access to rights under equal conditions and greater political representation. “The presidential vacancy was interpreted by some sectors as an unfair act against former President Castillo, who, from their perspective, was not allowed to govern (…) the current government does not represent the political project that it won at the polls in 2021; and the presidential succession of Dina Boluarte was received as a betrayal”, they say in reference to a public statement in the Plaza de Armas of Juliaca, in 2021, when the then vice president said: “if the president is vacated, I will go with he”.

In the time frame of the document, 56 people lost their lives, eight of them adolescents and one police officer; and at least 912 were injured. But the truth is that the Ombudsman’s Office has recorded 67 deaths (49 in clashes, eleven civilians due to the road blockade and seven members of the security forces in the context of the conflict), and 1,785 injured among civilians, police and military. “Facts that, being perpetrated by State agents, could constitute extrajudicial executions, extremes that must be investigated by specialized human rights prosecutors. In addition, as these are multiple deprivations of the right to life, given the circumstances of manner, time, and place, they could be classified as a massacre. The Commission expresses its firm condemnation”, they remark.

One of the main conclusions states that “the State’s response was characterized by the disproportionate, indiscriminate and lethal use of force. This is confirmed by factors such as the high number of deaths and injuries with injuries to the upper part of the body from firearms, including pellets; as well as the location of a significant number of victims who were not even participating in the protest.” Likewise, they say, the government of Dina Boluarte has not provided any evidence to confirm its hypothesis of an alleged infiltration of protests by groups organized outside the law with the sole purpose of destabilizing them.

Finally, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights recommends that the Peruvian State implement a “dialogue strategy with an ethnic and territorial approach; the design of a public policy with a national scope and with a human rights perspective; a permanent and mandatory training and evaluation plan for the security forces so that their actions prioritize the defense of life and the integrity of people; take the necessary regulatory measures so that firearms are excluded from the devices used to control social protests; and that the participation of the Armed Forces in security tasks be extraordinary, subordinate and complementary to the work of the civil authorities”.

