The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned this Friday the actions that the Nicolás Maduro regime has been taking in Venezuela to restrict the freedom of association and politics of candidates for elected office in this country.

“The State must guarantee pluralism in the direction of public affairs, either directly or through freely chosen representatives, as well as allow the exercise of peaceful protest,” the hemispheric organization said in a statement.

The IACHR specifically mentions the case of opposition candidate María Corina Machado and her 15-year disqualification corroborated on June 30 by the Comptroller General.

The IACHR specifically mentions the case of opposition candidate María Corina Machado and her 15-year disqualification corroborated on June 30 by the Comptroller General.

To this disqualification, he maintained, the Commission adds others of recognized opposition leaders who aspire to the Presidency of the Republic, such as Henrique Capriles and superlane freddy.

This type of disqualifications, affirms the entity, are not new in Venezuela.

In 2021, in the framework of the elections for regional and municipal authorities, the National Electoral Council rejected 27 candidacies due to disqualifications imposed by the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Said decision, they affirm, had a disproportionate impact on the dissident political parties of the government, as is the case of the Communist Party of Venezuela, with 15 disqualifications, and the opposition parties gathered in the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), which received at least three disqualifications.

“The IACHR recalls that the State of Venezuela was internationally condemned in the López Mendoza case for this type of sanctions. In this regard, it reiterates that no administrative body can restrict the political rights to elect and be elected through sanctions of disqualification or dismissal. In accordance with inter-American standards, in order to consolidate and protect a democratic system that respects human rights, this type of sanction can only be imposed through a conviction in the framework of a criminal proceeding,” the statement continued.

On the other hand, the Commission registered with special concern the arbitrary detention of three trade unionists from the state company Siderúrgica del Orinoco, in the state of Bolívar, on June 11, in the framework of a peaceful protest to demand labor rights.

As reported by civil society organizations, So far this year, more than 20 workers have been arrested in similar circumstances, being subjected to regimes of periodic appearance before courts and in some cases charged with crimes such as “incitement to hatred”.

Machado is the favorite in the polls.

The administrative disqualifications of opposition candidates and the arbitrary detention of trade unionists, says the agency, “are not isolated events” and result “from a State policy that seeks to close the civic space in the country.”

The Inter-American Commission recalls that the exercise of political rights constitutes an end in itself and, at the same time, a means that democratic societies have to guarantee other rights.

It is urgent that the State of Venezuela adopt a genuine commitment to democracy and the rule of law, lifting administrative disqualifications, refraining from incurring arbitrary detentions and allowing political participation in conditions of equality¨.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergm68