The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights rejected the Colombian government’s refusal to allow international entities to investigate violations of human rights. H H. committed in anti-government protests. The entity documents 1,038 protests in which there have been cases of deaths, disappearances, injured persons and sexual assaults “as a consequence of the disproportionate and illegitimate use of force.”

It is almost a month since the beginning of the social outbreak in Colombia. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, IACHR, expressed its concern on Tuesday about the “serious crisis facing Colombia” and condemned the human rights violations that occurred during the social protests that began on April 28.

The Commission urged the Colombian State to maintain the standards of freedom of expression and measure the use of force against the protesters, as well as allow the observation visit to the country, which until now the Government has been delayed. This Tuesday, Carlos Camargo, the Colombian ombudsman, held a virtual audience with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, IACHR, to present the situation in the country after the government’s rejection of the visit of international organizations.

The vice president of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, said on Monday that they should wait for the conclusion of the investigations into the protests and complaints of excess force against protesters from local organizations in her country, before authorizing the arrival of the missions of the Organization of American States, OAS, and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, IACHR, which have left at least 43 dead, but today specified that it will decide the date at the end of June.

Ramírez declared in Washington that they are agreeable to the commission’s visit to the country but that they will define the date once the hearing on the general situation of human rights in Colombia that the IACHR convened for June 29 is concluded. “What we agreed yesterday is that as soon as that hearing passes, you are welcome to Colombia,” Ramírez mentioned.

In a statement issued today, the IACHR said that, according to information received from the Government of Colombia, at least 9,623 protests have been carried out in 794 municipalities in Colombia, with the participation of approximately 1,493,791 people. The entity warns that, of the total number of demonstrations, in at least 1,038 protests there have been cases of deaths, disappearances, injured persons and sexual assaults “as a consequence of the disproportionate and illegitimate use of force.”

According to the IACHR, 979 civilians were injured in the context of the protests, including at least 33 with eye trauma. The entity denounced that “anti-riot weapons are being used by the police, generating indiscriminate impacts against the mostly peaceful protests.”

Demonstrations arise against the blockades

In Cali, Valle del Cauca department, at least 5,000 people took to the streets -according to local media- dressed in white shirts and carrying Colombian flags, requesting an end to the blockades maintained by the protesters. The so-called “March of Silence” was called by various sectors, although it did not have the same level of convocation of the demonstrations against the Government of Iván Duque, it is the first time that a group of these magnitudes appears supporting the end of the protests .

“We want to demonstrate in a peaceful way asking that the city not be blocked any more, that they do not generate more violence, that they do not generate more division (…) we simply want to be able to work, generate employment,” said one of the participants in this march that asks the return to normality and the cessation of the blockades that, according to the merchants, this city, the protagonist of sources of violence, keeps in short supply.

“We need the president to listen to young people and their demands so that these blockades are ended. They are illegal blockades that prevent us from exporting goods or sending our products to other parts of Colombia,” commented Ana María Arias, who identified herself as a self-employed worker. own.

The march under the slogan “Cali we are all” started from the Boulevard del Río to the Jairo Varela square, where the Mayor’s Office is located. There, young people, businessmen, artists and citizens who participated in the demonstration were photographed with police officers and showed their support for the militarization of cities imposed by the Government and the unblocking of roads, a method in which the protesters have resorted to affect government finances.

“We have not been able to take food out of the city; we have not sold our merchandise, gasoline is very expensive. We are experiencing food shortages, food and medicine cannot pass through the Pan-American highway, this is an emergency situation” Cesar Gutiérrez demanded during the march.

In Cali, the third largest city in Colombia, there are several roadblocks that have been installed in various productive areas and where there have been deadly clashes with the Police. For the protesters it is a way to keep the police out and pressure the government to comply with their demands, which include police reform and social improvements.

“We know that these blockades affect companies. And there they also affect the Government. If there is no production and companies lose money, it eventually has an impact on the amount of money that the Government receives,” said a protester who has been betting for several weeks. in one of these makeshift barricades.

Mayor of Bogotá expresses her support for the protesters

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, reappeared in public after two weeks of recovering from Covid-19 and in her first appearance, she legitimized the protesters. At the beginning of the protests, the president declared that she did not understand the mass demonstrations in times of pandemic and claimed that the demonstrations were an “attempt on life.” Yesterday, with a reflective tone, he honestly said that “the one who was not understanding was me.”

López, who has been at the forefront of the health emergency in Bogotá, the country’s capital, offered excuses “to young people and citizens for not having understood from the beginning the magnitude of their anguish and claims.” In his public speech, he said that in Colombia “there is no union committee making a strike to change a reform. There is a social explosion due to the lack of employment and opportunities. There is a generation in rebellion against the abuse of power and the abuse of force and there is a deep demand to change a history, not a law “

The mayor announced an education and employment program for youth and women, as well as a basic income for poor families in the city. A plan in which his municipality intends to invest 550 million dollars and that contrasts with the management of President Iván Duque, criticized for not solving the social conflict after almost a month of protests in the country.

In addition to being in tune with the citizen demands that triggered the protests, López promised to present the evidence of excessive force by the Police to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Yesterday, the Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, defended the police actions during a debate in Congress, where he was accused by senators of being the “political responsible” for the repression of the protests that began on April 28 and that leave at least 43 deceased and 129 people reported missing.

The National Unemployment Committee announced a call starting on Wednesday May 26 for a “capital seizure” and urged new mobilizations to pressure the Government to comply with its demands.

With EFE and local media