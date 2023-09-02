Víctor Polay Campos and other members of the MRTA tour the Sisa Valley, in November 1987. Yuyanapaq memorial (Creative Commons)

At 72, Víctor Polay Campos, leader of the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA), one of the terrorist groups that devastated Peru in the last century, continues to agitate the Peruvian population from his cell at the Callao Naval Base. It has just been learned that in March 2022, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) declared admissible a petition by Polay Campos, presented in 2007, where he maintains that he was “constantly tortured” during his detention in June 1992, which was ” violated his right to the principle of legality and judicial guarantees” and that the “prison conditions imposed on him affected his personal integrity.”

Polay Campos grew up politically within the Peruvian Aprista Party, he was close to its founder Víctor Raúl Haya de la Torre and former president Alan García, his contemporary. In the eighties he radicalized, forming an armed organization inspired by the Cuban Revolution and was the mastermind of kidnappings, murders and attacks. An episode that paints him whole body, as well as the authorities of that time, was the escape from a maximum security prison that he starred in, along with almost fifty Emerretista comrades, through a 250-meter tunnel in July 1990. An escape history that hit the State and the institutionality.

It would take a couple of years for Polay Campos to be recaptured, and with it, the MRTA began to fall apart. Their most reckless and well-remembered operation was the assault and hostage-taking of the Japanese ambassador’s house in Lima between 1996 and 1997. One of the most insistent requests from the Emerretistas in those four months of uncertainty was the release of their leader and his other comrades. None of it was possible. A military operation called Chavín de Huantar did not leave any terrorist alive and Polay Campos has remained in detention to this day. In 1992 he was sentenced to life imprisonment by a faceless court, but the sentence was annulled in 2001. In 2006 he was sentenced to 32 years, which was increased to 35 years in 2008 for the crimes of terrorism, aggravated terrorism and falsification of documents.

The plaintiffs —among whom is the lawyer Javier Valle Riestra, a long-standing APRA member and former president of the Council of Ministers in 1998— maintain that in April 1993, in the courtroom of the Yanamayo Prison, his first detention center, “a group of people in uniform beat and applied electric shocks” to Polay Campos; In that same month he assures that while he was transferred by helicopter to Lima “he was lifted up in suspense, pretending that they would throw him into the void.” They also allege that “he was confined in a cell with the structure of a tomb, without doors or windows, with only an opening in the ceiling,” that “there was a ban on granting interviews and conversations about his criminal and legal situation,” that “For thirteen years, his constitutional right to religious freedom was prevented, since he was denied access to a priest or spiritual adviser” and that “he was not allowed to exercise his right to intimate partner visits, as well as the redemption of penalty for work or studies”.

Luis Vargas Valdivia, former anti-corruption attorney, considers that the sentence that Polay Campos received is well handed down and that the great fear is that “he is not sorry for any of the acts he committed.” “He always recognized that these actions were part of an internal conflict procedure, fighting for the poor,” he adds. Some of the ministers of the current Government of Dina Boluarte have also spoken out in this regard. “Every person has the right to request (a lawsuit) if his rights have been violated. That is why we are part of the Inter-American Commission. Of course the Executive will present a counter-response”, declared the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero.

Julio Demartini, head of the Development and Social Inclusion portfolio, has another perspective. “Other people who are demanding some rights today are those who forgot that hundreds of thousands lost their lives based on mistaken ideologies.” Jorge Montoya, congressman for Renovación Popular, has taken advantage of the situation to disqualify the IACHR. “We have to withdraw from the Court and the Human Rights Convention, because it does not bring us anything good. All it has brought us has been aid and compensation to the terrorists,” he snapped.

The approval of the IACHR petition bears the signature of the lawyers Stuardo Ralón Orellana and Margarette May Macaulay, as well as the lawyers Esmeralda Arosemena, Joel Hernández and Carlos Bernal. The IACHR must convene a hearing so that the Peruvian State and the defense of Polay Campos present their allegations. The next step that the court will take will be to issue a ruling on the merits. Gustavo Adrianzén, Peru’s representative to the OAS, has explained that the IACHR does not have the power to annul or modify a sentence, but that it can promote an analysis of the matter. Víctor Polay Campos’ sentence will end in 2026.

