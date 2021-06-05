The I Meeting of Murcian Letters ‘Ciudad de Mazarrón’ took place this Saturday with great success at the Cultural Center of the municipality, with the participation in several dialogue tables of the authors Marisa López Soria, Manuel Moyano, Lola López Mondéjar, Miguel Ángel Hernández, Inma Pelegrín, Charo Guarino and Jerónimo Tristante; and moderated by the journalist and cultural manager, Lola Gracia.

The Councilor for Culture, Ginés Campillo, welcomed the participating writers and those attending the meeting, commenting that “with this activity we are starting the cycle ‘Mares de Papel’ which will feature important literary figures at the national level and that we wanted them to start had a marked Murcian character, giving relevance to some of the best authors that we have in the Region.

The mayor and the Councilor for Services, Tomás Ureña, also participated actively in the meeting, since the attendees could intervene at the end of each of the discussion tables. The first of them addressed Murcian literature as a raw material, focusing on the potential of the Region as a setting to set the scene and tell stories that, of course, may also have Mazarrón as the protagonist.

The second of the tables dealt with the problem of low reading rates in the Region, highlighting the importance of public administrations committing themselves to the promotion of reading as initiatives such as this meeting held in Mazarrón, which makes known figures of Murcian literature, his works and career among the public.

New Editorials



The third table reviewed the editorial structure of the Region of Murcia with the good perspective that the arrival of new publishers has created that should be one of the engines that promotes, together with the administrations, both the pleasure of reading and the support to those Novice writers who are showing that in our land there is a great quarry and creativity.

The last table dealt with how New Technologies, especially Social Networks, are influencing the literary world. Both in the way of narrating and when the authors interact with their potential readers, although having a large following does not necessarily mean that many copies of books will be sold. The event ended with a wine of honor that has been offered by the Jumilla Designation of Origin, which sponsored the event.