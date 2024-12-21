The solidarity initiative I invite you to dinnerorganized by the Compañía de las Obras (CdO), will celebrate this Sunday, December 22, the 12th edition of its Christmas dinner, in which it will bring together more than 1,000 people in vulnerable situationsat the Cuatro Vientos Viewpoint, in Madrid.

The solidarity dinner, in which more than 600 volunteers and more than 20 chefs will participate, aims to provide a Christmas celebration to those people who They don’t have the means to enjoy it.as explained by the NGO in a statement.

Throughout the year, guests at this dinner are accompanied by various organizations social organizations, including Banco de Solidaridad, NGO Cesal, Bocatas, Fundación Acología, Casa de San Antonio, Hermanas de la Caridad de la Asunción and Estela de Cometa, who participate in the preparation of the event, accompanying the diners along with volunteers and families. friends

The organization wants not only to offer a dinner, but also a moment of brotherhood and dignity. “A few days ago I realized that this year I invite you to dinner coincides with the day of Christmas lottery. And, what greater reward than being able to celebrate these holidays surrounded by friends who remind you that you are not alone in your need?”, indicated one of the organizers of the initiative, Raúl Jiménez.

The event has the support from Mirador de Cuatro Vientos, La Caixa Foundation, PSA Finance, Doofinder, Mercamadrid, Caser, Stellantis, Gonvarri and Parques Reunidos.