At the Nairobi airport in Kenya, next to the control booth, through which all tourists and visitors to the country must pass, a notice is read in very large letters: “THIS IS A CORRUPTION FREE ZONE” (“This is a corruption-free zone”). The same notice is at the University of Nairobi.

Africa may still be behind Latin America in many indicators, but while most of our countries are in the “middle income trap”, not knowing how to increase their per capita income, locked in the range of 6 to 12 thousand dollars per person, many African countries will rise to that range in the next two decades, heralding a phase of rapid growth.

In their favor they have the mineral wealth, the enormous size of the continent and the immense demographic dividend of families that still want to have children, with a large young population. Not surprisingly, they are being courted by Chinese, Americans, Europeans, and Russians. Nothing similar is seen in Latin America.

Africa has 54 countries, covers 30 million square kilometers, is the second most populous continent with about 12% of the world’s population, has two thirds of the world’s arable land, one tenth of the world’s renewable freshwater sources planet, 90 percent of chrome and platinum, the largest reserves of cobalt, diamonds and uranium; 40% of gold and is abundant in oil, natural gas, copper, iron and bauxite.

The attractiveness of the mining sector has risen with minerals critical to the energy transition. The giant in this matter is China and it is the one that has invested the most in the region to ensure the supply of minerals in the battery value chain.

In contrast to this impressive endowment of natural resources, Africa faces tremendous social challenges. One of every four hungry people in the world lives there; one in five of its inhabitants suffers from malnutrition, the highest rate in the world. As a result, one in three children suffer from growth disorders. Sub-Saharan Africa is the region with the highest infant mortality, something especially acute in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya. One in 11 children dies before their fifth birthday. Almost 60 million children between the ages of 5 and 17 work instead of going to school.

In addition to hunger and poverty, Africa has a renowned incidence of corruption, which underscores the commitment made in the Nairobi airport announcement. It has civil wars in different countries, very important shortcomings in infrastructure, and some countries exhibit a disastrous macroeconomic situation.

Despite this, Africans are looking forward to the future today. Its main hope is placed in trade, both intra-African and with the rest of the world, as well as in its agricultural, mining and manufacturing development.

In particular, they have signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement: African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement), which seeks to gradually abolish cross-border trade tariffs for 90% of goods and services for member states across the continent.

The goal, by 2030, is to become the world’s largest free trade bloc with a market of 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion.

Among their countries there are marked differences in infrastructure, economic development, trade tariffs, public policies, political approach and governance, which hinder trade. But there is the conviction that the AfCFTA will act as a solvent for the barriers that have prevented them from integrating and will boost the construction of their logistics solutions. They hope to establish unified rules for trade and investment, which will attract more foreign investment.

According to the World Bank, the AfCFTA has the potential to lift more than 50 million people out of poverty, help Africa to wean itself from humanitarian aid and establish its own sources of wealth creation.

This big picture is attractive to powers vying for global dominance in the 21st century. The penetration and influence of China and Russia in the region, developed over decades, is well known. This has aroused the economic and geostrategic interest of the Americans. That explains recent visits by the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

As a Ghanaian expert and investor said at a meeting on South-South collaboration with Latin America, at the request of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Tunisian SALMA Dialogue: “Throughout the 20th century, the countries that associated with the Soviet Union and Russia perished, while those associated with the United States prospered.

The Biden administration seeks to lag behind and rebuild American influence in Africa. At a summit with the continent’s leaders, Blinken promised a $55 billion package for Africa. They have criticized it as “a drop in the ocean”, but we would like to have something similar for Latin America. “Africa is the future,” Blinken told students at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

That hopeful vision is largely based on its demographics. Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with 60% of the population under 25 years of age, which augurs good opportunities for economic growth, of course if the typical problems of underdevelopment are confronted, which as we have seen are huge.

We will see how Africa does it, but it already has: 1) The attention of the powers; and 2) It is making decisions in the right direction on a continental scale. Those two things can hardly be said about Latin America.

