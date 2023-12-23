The Hyundai Santa Fe is an SUV in the old fashion, it doesn't want to know much about the spaceship fuss of its electric siblings. The diesel is still being phased out.

Hyundai invites you to experience déjà vu in the jungle of the big city. Because anyone who sees the new Santa Fe for the first time will be dangerously reminded of the Land Rover Defender, at least in profile view. This may be a flaw for a brand that has worked its way from insignificance to the top within 20 years, not least through its design. But the proximity to the idol of the hidden adventurer is good for the SUV, which will go on sale here in the spring for an estimated price of just under 65,000 euros.

And above all, it fits. Firstly, the Defender, as the mother of all off-road vehicles, is not a bad role model, and secondly, with the Santa Fe, in contrast to its Ioniq models, Hyundai does not want to serve the futurists, but rather all those average customers who are firmly in the here and now and on top of that need a bit of space.