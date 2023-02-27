Hyundai has tinkered with the i10. This facelift gets more gadgets inside and some small changes on the outside. At first glance, the Hyundai i10 facelift looks hardly different from its predecessor, but Hyundai lengthens the wheelbase and lowers the roofline, which is quite drastic. The most noticeable change outside is the LED daytime running lights in the new grille.

The Hyundai i10 has become a bit safer after the facelift. For example, it now has lane assist and there is a reversing camera. In addition, you will receive a notification if the tailgate is not closed properly or if you have left something or someone in the back seat after parking. Finally, the Hyundai i10 now also brakes automatically for pedestrians and cyclists. Very nice.

The interior of the Hyundai i10 after the facelift

In terms of comfort, the Hyundai i10 is improving with the facelift. For example, there are now Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-C ports in the front and back and a place to charge phones wirelessly. There is room for 252 liters of luggage in the trunk. For extra space, the luggage compartment has a double floor. If you fold the rear seat down, you have 1,050 liters of luggage space.

Hyundai is going extra for the N Line. It gets new bumpers, red accents and 16-inch alloy wheels. You will also find that red color on the inside, for example in the backrest. It is not yet known what the N Line will cost. The prices of the normal versions are also unknown. The first copies should arrive in the showrooms in the summer.