We've been poking a lot of feathers in Hyundai's behind lately. The Ioniq 6 is good, the 5 is great and the N version is even better. You would almost forget that Hyundai also produces something like the Bayon. The car with the behind of a washed-up blobfish is getting a subtle facelift because of its three-year existence.

The uncomfortable bottom remains largely intact. Apparently the rear bumper has been touched up a bit. The face is a bit more elaborate, but you still recognize a Bayon in it, which is not necessarily a compliment. There is a horizontal light line that brings the lamps together, because it is 2024. Furthermore, some play has been done with the front bumper and the grille.

We don't know yet which engines the Bayon will get

Hyundai reports that it will provide information about the powertrains later. The pre-facelift version has a 1.0-liter petrol engine with 48-volt electric assistance. The automatic had 120 hp and the manual gearbox 100 hp. Hopefully that manual gearbox will have a function that Hyundai calls CVVD. This means that the Bayon automatically accelerates when downshifting. Normally you only see this in sportier cars or automatics.

Behind the wheel of the Bayon you look at a 4.2-inch display and in the middle you can play with a 10.25-inch screen. There is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and you can charge your phone wirelessly. There are also two USB-C ports for charging with a cable. The sound system comes from Bose and consists of eight speakers, including a subwoofer.

Above all, the Bayon must be very safe

The Hyundai Bayon will receive some safety assistants after its facelift. There are of course systems that keep you within the lines, but also an emergency braking assistant to prevent accidents. In addition, the navigation talks to the cruise control, allowing it to adjust the speed itself when the Bayon sees that the speed limit is getting lower or higher.

Just like the information about the engines, nothing is yet known about the prices of the facelifted Hyundai Bayon. Now you pay 25,995 euros for the mild-hybrid crossover in the Netherlands. In Belgium it normally costs 20,099 euros, but due to some discounts you can order it as a private individual for at least 16,599 euros. Then you get an 84 hp 1.2-liter petrol engine with manual gearbox.