Fourtheism dreams that even its sneezes appear in free textbooks.

History is what deserves to be remembered, no matter how trivial or great it may seem to everyone: a love relationship, a boxing match, a war, the rescue of a pet, the invention of a vaccine, an accident, the coincident earthquakes on September, the electoral victories of Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the disappeared from Ayotzinapa, the march of free beings in defense of the INE or the one carried out on a recent Sunday.

Because the term “historical” is intrinsically subjective (like journalism, by the way), not everything that some consider memorable is for professional historians, so almost no personal or collective event is even suitable for a comic.

History is the discipline that deals with reconstructing and interpreting events obviously to tell the gestation of a song, the last capture of Joaquín, El Chapo Guzmán or the prolegomena of the next trip of human beings to the Moon and Mars.

The note comes to mind due to the excited incontinence suffered by fourteism to call whatever comes to mind “historical”, and of course, if Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that he wants history to recognize him with the same stature as Miguel Hidalgo , Benito Juárez, Francisco I. Madero and Lázaro Cárdenas.

On the eve of the recent and threatened procession of devotees of the 4T, the obsession with “the historical” made visionaries of Morenista deputies such as Hamlet García: “We are two days away from a historic march of celebration…”, and Laura Imelda Pérez Segura: “What we are going to experience on Sunday is a historic moment. I am sure that hundreds of thousands of citizens, throughout the country (sic) will attend”.

Such a premonition runs the risk of coming true: the presidential head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, ventured that the official day “will remain in the textbooks” because “it is a historic march” (her co-religionist Epigmenio Ibarra tweeted: “This is history, the other was an anecdote…”).

However, what is perhaps historical about the event is not one more demonstration of support for López Obrador, but rather the blatant purchase of marchers, as evident as the purchase of votes in the election of 18 with the alibi “trust for victims” (the only one in the electoral history of Mexico, documented by the party itself with dozens of boxes full of thousands of receipts).

If it is about history, can anyone imagine that the number of people murdered and disappeared in this six-year term appears in free textbooks? The real number of deaths from the pandemic is greater than 500,000? The failure of the security “strategy” or the shortage of medicines, the destruction of the CNDH and the attack that persists against the authorities and electoral rules?

They go from solemn and stupid.

After all, as Monsiváis wrote (Días de Guardar) “history is General Pedro María Anaya explaining to General Scott the tourist consequences of the lack of ammunition…”.

