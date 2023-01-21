Doctors retired at age 72. With some amendments of the majority deposited and reported in the decree One thousand extensions this hypothesis reappears, already rejected in the Maneuver at the end of the year. The underlying objective is to address the shortage of personnel, in the meantime allowing for an increase in medicine and surgery graduates with the related specializations, guaranteeing continuity in the provision of essential levels of assistance and reducing waiting list times. Hypothetical derogation on the retirement age on which the trade unions Anaao Assomed and Smi have expressed opposition.

“Measure useful only to favor certain lobbies”, comments the national secretary Anaao Assomed Pierino Di Silverio underlining that “there is an attempt to bring back through the window what had come out of the main door because it is considered a useless measure to respond to the problem of personnel shortage, nor much less useful for a renewal of a health system in a dying state”. According to the general secretary of the Italian Doctors Union (Smi), Pina Onotri, “these are not the solutions to revive the fate of proximity medicine. There is no need for buffer measures that penalize doctors even more, now fleeing from the NHS for unbearable workloads and wages in free fall”. Companies and bodies of the National Health Service, “until 31 December 2026, may retain in service the medical personnel of the National Health Service, whether employed or affiliated, and university professors of medicine and surgery, by way of derogation from the limits established by the provisions in force for retirement, until the completion of 72 /o year of age”, reads an amendment. While in another text the choice is on a voluntary basis. And, says the general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, “as paradoxical as it may seem, I believe this possibility is also favorable for young people”.

It is one of the elements, explains Scotti “that must lead us to earn those 2-3 years because in the next 8 years about 37 thousand doctors will retire for general medicine, and in the next 8 years, if all goes well, 18 thousand doctors will be produced , not counting a 20% churn rate, it depends on attractiveness.” Compared to the text rejected by the Budget in the end-of-year manoeuvre, where you remained in service at the cost of your pension, adds Scotti “now the age range is changed until 2026. So you remain in service and do not retire. You contribute for 2 more years, there is an income and there is a saving”. Now the limit is 70 years but doctors leave at 68 “always earlier”, underlines the general secretary of Fimmg who says on the shortage of drugs: “An alert is welcome, I think it can be solved quickly”. On the subject of medicines, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci spoke on Radio Rai1: “There is a wide availability of equivalent medicines on the market. In this regard, Italy still prescribes few compared to other European nations, and for this reason we are acting in harmony with general practitioners,” he said. While on medical personnel he reiterated that the phenomenon of self-employed doctors “must be fought immediately” so that there is more room for hiring and incentives. And from the Milleproroghe, an amendment with the first signatory to the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Franco Zaffini, president of the Health Commission, provides for 20 million euros for the two-year period 2023-2024 for the Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan 2022-2027 .