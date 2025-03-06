Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, classic pianist Betsy Arakawa, 63, They were found lifeless on Wednesday, February 26 In his residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, next to the body of one of his dogs.

The finding, made by A MAINTENANCE WORKER that alerted the authorities after Observe the bodies through a window. Days after the macabre find, in the absence of the conclusions of autopsies and research, there are still many hypotheses, some open, others discarded, about the causes of his death.

According to the Sheriff’s office in Santa Fe County, the bodies were discovered in different rooms of the house: Hackman in a room adjacent to the kitchendressed in casual clothes and accompanied by its cane and sunglasses, and Arakawa in a bathroomnear a heater overturned, an open bottle of prescription pills and several scattered pills.

The state of the bodies, which presented signs of decomposition and mummification, He suggests that they had been dead for several days, Possibly up to two weeks, before being found.

Hackman pacemaker data indicate that their last recorded activity was February 17, pointing out that he could have died that day, while Arakawa and the dog would have died on later dates.

Initially, it was speculated with carbon monoxide poisoning due to The simultaneous death of the couple and their petbut the authorities ruled out this hypothesis after inspections of the gas company and firefighters.

Although no gunshot or obvious signs of violence were found, circumstances, circumstances They have been qualified as “suspicious” For the researchers, who highlight the ajar door of the house and the presence of pills as alert elements.

Among the theories that are considered There are a possible suicidal pact, something that does not seem very plausible Since the bodies were in different rooms, something very unusual in collective suicides, which usually occur in the same place and at the same time.

In addition, it was ruled out that Arakawa would die first and let Hackman helplessbecause he moved without problems and could have asked for help his dead wife.

Other hypotheses point to an accidental overdose or a sequence of fatal medical events, although none has been confirmed for the moment. Autopsy results and toxicological studieswhich could take weeks or months, they will be key to clarifying the case.

Another element that has been talked about is the dead dog. The animal was called Zinna, a 12 -year -old Kelpie mestizo bitchthat it is believed that it could die of starvation and thirst, when trapped inside the house.

The other two animals of the couple, the German shepherd named Bear and Nikita, a mixture of Akita and Pastor, They had been loose and were found in good condition Health