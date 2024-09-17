Susanna Recchia45 years old, and little Mia, only 4 years old, would have committed an extreme act together. Perhaps, before throwing herself into the river, Susanna sedated her daughter with the same medicines she had with her, those used to treat the child’s epilepsy. One of the many hypotheses that the authorities are now investigating.

Little Mia may have been sedated by her mother before the insane act

The scenario that emerges is heartbreaking. The waters of the Piave, which flow icy and inexorably, have become silent witnesses to the last breath of a mother and her little girl. The river returned their bodies to Vidor, in the province of Treviso, four days ago. The Treviso Prosecutor’s Office, under the guidance of the Pm Barbara Sabatinii, has ordered further investigations to better understand the circumstances of this murder-suicide. The coroner will examine the bodies again, to try to resolve any remaining doubts and understand if there are signs that could confirm the use of drugs before the tragedy.

According to the investigation, Susanna had little Mia’s medicine with her on the day she disappeared. It cannot be ruled out that she used them to sedate her daughter before the extreme act. A decision dictated by depression that led her to write a long five-page letter addressed to her ex-husband and her partner from whom she was separating. In those lines, she had probably tried to explain the torment that was consuming her, partly due to little Mia’s health conditions, and to a psychological suffering that gave her respite.

That Friday, a few hours before the tragedy, Susanna had appeared calm, at least on the surface. She had gone to pick up Mia from kindergarten and her other son from elementary school, calmly handing over some papers to the teachers. “She seemed serene,” the teachers remember incredulous, unable to imagine that behind that apparent calm was hidden such great torment. “She was a beautiful little girl,” says one of Mia’s teachers with a broken voice. Only a few days ago, the little girl was playing carefree with her classmates, unaware of the drama that was hanging over her family.

No one can understand how a loving mother could have been overwhelmed by such unbearable pain that she dragged her little girl down with her. Susanna and Mia’s story is not only an act of desperation, but the reflection of an invisible suffering that, perhaps, could have been heard before.

While waiting for the results of further tests on the bodies, the community of Vidor is dismayed. A silent pain, like those waters that welcomed Susanna and Mia for the last time, erasing their future forever.