The authorities began this Monday to investigate the circumstances that led to the voracious fire that left thirteen dead on Sunday at Fonda Milagros, a nightclub frequented by Latin Americans in the Spanish city of Murcia.

The Government delegate in Murcia, Francisco Jiménez, said that among the victims there would be people of Colombian nationality, Nicaraguan, Ecuadorian and Spanish, although it is still in an early stage of identifying the victims.

Another five people who had been reported missing then were located, reported this Monday morning by the regional president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras.

Three of them had gone to a coastal area and were with their mobile phones turned off, explained the city’s mayor, José Ballesta.

How did the fire occur?

The fire started at dawn on Sunday in one of the premises in the Atalayas complex, a popular area of ​​Murcia.where dozens of discotheques, fast food establishments and nightclubs share space, without it being known at the moment how it occurred.

The fire, which also affected the two adjacent nightclubs, Teatre and Golden, on this nightlife street, It would have started on the second floor of the Fonda Milagros premises, as indicated by the regional president of Murcia.

(Also read: The United States certifies Colombia’s performance in matters of Human Rights)

According to information from the newspaper El Mundo, Fonda Milagros was a bar with Colombian music and atmosphere. Also owned by a Colombian citizen.

“At Fonda, the show, the paraphernalia, reigned. The audience is usually over 23 years old, almost all of them Latino, who come to have dinner and then stay to dance until well into the morning,” said a person who was at the bar.

According to that same newspaper, The fire spread quickly due to the flammable material inside. “The flames appeared through the air conditioning duct and ignited the premises in a matter of seconds, swallowing 13 people.

“The place was very loaded with things. Between all the lights, flares and cables, it doesn’t surprise me that something like this could have happened,” one of those present told El Mundo.

At least thirteen people died on Sunday morning in a fire at a nightclub in Murcia.

The investigations into what happened were delayed due to the high temperatures of the rubble and the risk of collapse in the nightclub, but it is expected that this Monday “the scientific police will be able to begin this investigation,” said the Murcia regional president.

A young woman who constantly attended the nightclub told the newspaper El País that the reserved area on the second floor of Fonda Milagros, the probable epicenter of the

fire where a birthday was celebrated, It was like “a maze” and you could only enter or exit that area through a single staircase.

(You may be interested in: This was the presidential candidate debate in Argentina: how did Milei do?)

What is known about the 13 deaths

Three of the 13 deceased could be identified by their fingerprints and the rest will have to be identified through DNA tests, according to authorities.

According to the Foreign Ministry, The Colombian Consulate in Spain is advancing the contacts of the case to identify if there are compatriots among those killed in the fire in Murcia.

The pain of the family members was immense. “Mommy, I love her, we are going to die,” a young woman was heard saying in an audio message that she left at 06:06 and that was shown by a man, Jairo, who identified himself as the father of the 28-year-old girl. .

López Miras said that he found “desolation” and “shock” in the relatives of the victims with whom he met, adding that “what they need to alleviate their pain a little is that the family member or friend can be identified and they can give them rest.” “.

(Also: How true is it that a coup d’état is brewing in Guatemala?)

Police officers block access after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia.

The regional government of Murcia decreed three days of mourning and the mayor’s office organized a minute of silence in a central city square that took place at 12:00.

“We are excited and very comforted by the expressions of affection that we are receiving from all over the world,” Mayor Ballesta told reporters after the tribute.

The nightclub had an order to close from January 2022

As the investigations progress, authorities reported this Monday that The Murcia nightclub where the fire occurred had been ordered closed for a year.

In January 2022, the cessation of its activity was determined and in October “an execution order for the closure” of the premises was issued, indicated Antonio Navarro, head of Urban Planning for the Murcia city council.

The measure was decreed because the company that managed it only had a license for a nightclub, the Teatre, while it had carried out works to divide the space and open another, the Fonda Milagros, where the deadly fire occurred, detailed in a press conference.

(Read on: Do you live in the US? This is what you need to know from the October 4 emergency alarm test)

Those responsible for the city council received many questions from journalists about why the venue had not been effectively closed, being a well-known nightclub in the city that advertises its activities on social networks.

“We are talking about an unprecedented tragedy and I insist that we are going to act forcefully to purge all responsibilities for what happened to the final consequences, whatever the cost,” Navarro asserted.

Fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain.

This is the deadliest fire recorded in Spain in a leisure venue since the tragedy in 1990. at the “Flying” nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people died.

The biggest tragedy in a nightclub took place in Madrid on December 17, 1983, when a fire that started behind the stage curtains of the Alcalá 20 nightclub killed 81 people, most of them young people.

*With AFP and EFE