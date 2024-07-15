The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began to reveal this Sunday the first details of the investigations of the attempted assassination on Saturday of former US President Donald Trump, as calls for unity grew after an attack that gripped the nation in the midst of the November presidential election campaign.

Intelligence revealed that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was the one who shot the former president on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, leaving him slightly wounded in the right ear. Crooks also killed an event attendee and seriously injured two other people.

The young shooter was killed by Secret Service agents seconds after he fired about eight shots from a rooftop at a distance of about 200 meters.

Donald Trump injured in Pennsylvania Photo:EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Initial investigations suggest that Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, a middle-class suburb, acted alone and there are no indications that he belonged to any international terrorist organisation.

The social media posts and texts made by the young man also do not reveal a clear ideology nor have they revealed a history of any mental illness, so Authorities are investigating the attack as attempted murder and a “possible act of domestic terrorism.”

Crooks, according to what Robert Wells, deputy director of the FBI’s anti-terrorism division, revealed to reporters on Sunday, used an AR-15 rifle purchased by his father in a completely legal manner, although it is not clear whether he took the weapon with his father’s permission or not.

Investigators also found explosive material in the suspect’s vehicle, parked near the scene of the attack in Pennsylvania, as well as at his home.

Acquaintances described the shooter as a shy person who was bullied and often sat alone eating during school breaks. Although he seemed “socially reserved,” a former colleague did not recall hearing him talk about politics or Trump, according to ABC.

Local police block roads surrounding the home of the suspect in the shooting of former US President Donald Trump. Photo:AFP

Local press reports also claim that Crooks was affiliated with the Republican Party. and the upcoming Nov. 5 election would be the first in which she would be eligible to vote. However, when Crooks was 17, she made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for progressive politicians.

The worst act of political violence in the United States in decades

The attack on Trump in Pennsylvania, in any case, has been described as the worst act of American political violence in decades. and shows that violence in the North American nation has gone from rhetoric to action, which is why several international leaders have expressed their dismay.

No matter how strong our convictions are, they must never give way to violence.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, for example, “unequivocally condemned this act of political violence,” while Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that “every attack on democracy must be condemned.”

On Sunday, both President Joe Biden and Trump also urged Americans to show unity in the wake of the attack. “Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Then, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office in the evening, he called on Americans to “lower the temperature” and asserted that politics is not a “killing field.”

“We are all now facing a period of testing as the elections draw near. The more the stakes are, the more passions run high,” he added. “No matter how strong they are, our convictions must never descend into violence… It is time to calm down.”

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP

The president also revealed that he requested an independent review of the events that occurred on Saturday, while ordering a complete review of security at the rally – which has been the focus of criticism in recent hours – as well as at the Republican National Convention that begins this Monday in Milwaukee, where Trump will be officially designated as the Republican candidate.

At this time it is more important than ever that we stand together and show our true character as Americans.

Trump, 78, shared a similar message on his Truth Social network. “At this time, it is more important than ever that we stand together and show our true character as Americans, by remaining strong and determined and preventing evil from winning,” wrote the tycoon, for whom “only God prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Trump also spoke on Sunday to the family of the deceased, as well as to the two injured people, asking for their speedy recovery. The deceased was identified as Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter and staunch supporter of the former Republican president, who died while jumping to protect his family. The injured are David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74.

For now, as BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher in the United States notes, “it is difficult to predict the impact that the events will have on the country and its political discourse.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is escorted off stage during a rally. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

It may now be more difficult for Trump’s opponents to criticize him, who escaped death during a democratic event. But the long-term benefit to Trump may have more to do with increasing voter turnout and securing votes than converting agnostics.

“In the end, voters will calm down and return to their preferred candidate. But what happened (in Pennsylvania) will definitely affect the final vote, ensuring that all Trump voters will actually vote,” veteran pollster Frank Luntz told X.

Secret Service in the crosshairs over Pennsylvania attack on Trump

Former Republican President Donald Trump’s protection scheme is under scrutiny following Saturday’s assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. As a former president, Trump is entitled to protection from the Secret Service, which removed the tycoon from the scene of the attack in Butler.

But several analysts have criticized the security group’s preventive measures on major US television channels. for failing to take into account the risk posed by several one-story buildings surrounding the rally area on a vacant lot used for agricultural events. Experts say the site was not adequately protected to prevent the shooter from gaining a clear shot at the stage where Trump was standing.

How an alleged assassin was able to climb onto a rooftop, armed with a rifle, and shoot at the podium, in an area that was supposed to be clear

Videos on social media also show people pointing at the attacker and claiming he had a rifle before he began shooting toward the stage where Trump had been speaking for 10 minutes.

“Today, American politicians and the public want to know how a suspected assassin was able to climb onto a rooftop, armed with a rifle, and shoot at the podium in an area that was supposed to be clear,” BBC security correspondent Frank Garner asked about the role of the Secret Service in the attack.

The Secret Service was in charge of the former president's security. Photo:Getty Images

Reports circulating on Sunday also said Donald Trump’s team asked for and was denied additional security for Butler’s rally, a report that was quickly denied by Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

“There are false claims that a staff member of the former president requested additional security resources and that they were denied. That is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources and technology and capabilities in response to the increased tempo of campaign travel,” he said in a statement.

For now, The U.S. House Oversight Committee has already scheduled a hearing on July 22 at which Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheattle will testify. to clarify how a 20-year-old young man with no military training put the country in check and was on the verge of committing a murder.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also promised a full congressional investigation. “The American people deserve to know the truth,” he wrote in X.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO correspondent – Washington