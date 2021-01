The Brazilian Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, together with the president, Jair Bolsonaro. Joédson Alves / EFE

The fact that the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil has accepted the petition presented by the attorney general, Augusto Aras, against the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, for his possible crimes in the fight against the pandemic in Manaus, while saving the president Bolsonaro, is a great hypocrisy. It is making Pazuello the scapegoat to save his boss …