– The painting of “The Last Supper” by the Italian artist “Da Vinci” and its live embodiment, is the most exciting thing in the Olympic ceremony that was held for the first time outside the celebrations of the stadiums and closed arenas. The ceremony was staged by the landmarks of the city of Paris and its River Seine.

– The singer “Philippe Catrin” who appeared naked in his embodiment of the Greek god “Dionysus”, was a kind of provocation to many of the cultures of the peoples of the world and their conservative social values, who constitute a high percentage of the participants and viewers of the Olympics, which are supposed to be civilized, and represent human civilization in general, not in particular, to satisfy the narcissism of the director of the ceremony “Thomas Joly”, and the orientations of the forces that support him in society, and new values ​​that some in the West believe in, and want to generalize and spread.

– Some have criticized the appearance of Queen Marie Antoinette with her head cut off, and holding it in her hand as a sign of violence, and this is something that is available in art, as the guillotine is what separated Queen Marie Antoinette’s head from her body, and the head of King Louis XVI, and this is a historical fact, even though her famous phrase is not historically documented, and many doubt it, which she said when she learned that the French people were hungry and could not find bread, so she said: Then let them eat biscuits! People confuse between the one to whom the guillotine was attributed and whose name it bore, “Guillotin”, a French anatomist who opposed execution, and its inventor “Antoine Louis” in 1792 AD.

– Among the things that appeared in the opening ceremony, and some saw as unforgivable mistakes, were raising the Olympic flag upside down, calling the South Korean team the North Korean team, and the emergence of some scandals when the players were examined. All of these could have been avoided before, as preparation and readiness for the Olympics took years, not days and months.

– The opening ceremony was a firestorm on digital media and social media, and the amount of lies in it, and accordingly, was great, even the scenes of the “Last Supper” segment, the statements were reduced between deletion and keeping them in the “YouTube” video, due to the protests of Christians who saw it as an insult to Jesus Christ and his appearance embodied in a blue character unbecoming of a prophet, and the organizers apologized publicly for any offense that Christians and believers believed hurt their religious feelings.

– Celine Dion emerged from the ashes of illness, broken bones, and the collapse of the body, to stand in a global event like the Olympics, and return to singing after taking a dose that was dangerous to her life, but it was the determination and resolve that made her take a step towards adventure and honesty, with the song “Love Hymn” to the world, which is the slogan of heroism that many have missed, and they have scratched it with their narcissism in exaggerating the display of nudity, “erotic” games, and “naturalizing and desecrating” sports.

– Before the opening, the French train system was sabotaged, which confused 800,000 train users. News emerged of a complete power outage in most Parisian neighborhoods, and then the sabotage of the transmission “fiber cable,” despite the deployment of 57,000 police and security personnel around Paris to secure its airspace, including security personnel from the Emirates, Qatar, and Germany, in addition to military soldiers.

The Olympic Games are one of the beautiful, diverse and entertaining sports tournaments in terms of challenge, making something different and being proud of the flag of the nation when it is raised, recording new numbers that show the extent of human ability and development, and harnessing other capabilities to excel.