WWhat a difference a few drops of blood can make. In many cultures and religions, a red stain on the sheets on the wedding night is still essential proof that the bride has lived chastely up to that point. He is the symbol of her virginity, which only her husband can take away from her. If a woman loses it too early, she is therefore considered unclean. This can mean loss of honor for her family; So-called honor killings of women are the cruel reaction to this virginity craze – also here in Germany.

But the so-called hymen, the supposed tearing of which leads to bleeding, does not exist. Virginity cannot be proven anatomically at all – it is a persistent legend that makes female desire taboo and has no place in an equal society. The 45-minute documentary “The Myth of the Hymen” for Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) by Lena Kupatz with Ninve Ermagan as host takes on the task of clearing up this misconception, both anatomically and culturally-historically.

Virginity is a construct

“The hymen does not exist,” says professor and chief physician for gynecology Mandy Mangler clearly. The vaginal corona, the medical name for the body region, is not a layer of skin that tears during the first sexual intercourse. Rather, it is an open ring of mucous membranes whose appearance and shape do not change permanently after sex and which is actually so unspectacular for the female anatomy that it does not need its own name.

In addition: “This ring of mucous membranes has no relevant blood vessels, which means it cannot bleed properly,” explains Mangler. The bleeding, on which so much depends for some women on their wedding night, is therefore rather rare and, if it occurs, does not come from the vaginal corona, but from an injury to the vaginal mucosa. This is also confirmed by forensic scientist Mark Benecke: It is not possible to tell from the woman's anatomy whether she has already had penetrative sexual intercourse or not.

Then why all the talk about female immaculateness when even experts can't tell the difference between a virgin and a woman who is already sexually active? The documentary comes to a simple and obvious answer: virginity is a construct that has controlled female desire and still does today. It is an instrument of power. Expression of a patriarchal society that does not view sexuality from the perspective of women, but instead uses the male gaze to bend the female sexual organ. It restricts women's freedom to express themselves sexually.







Profit is made from oppression

And very effectively. Not only does schools and universities still teach outdated and incorrect knowledge about the female genital organ, but companies and dubious doctors also make a lot of money by artificially “restoring” supposed virginity. Be it with plates made from animal blood that women insert vaginally before their wedding night so that they can bleed afterwards, or by actually sewing up a thin layer of skin at the entrance to the vagina, which can tear and bleed during the first sexual intercourse.

The documentary brings together outrageous examples of how the suppression of female sexuality is profited from and sensitively approaches those who suffer from the virginity ideal, such as the Yazidi Yasemin Toprak. She reports that her family disowned and disinherited her because she publicly admitted to having sex before her marriage. Ninve Ermagan, who guides through the documentary as the face and speaker, also reports on her own Syrian Orthodox family history.

“The Myth of the Hymen” manages to convey all this in a balanced manner and yet with the necessary clarity. But 45 minutes is hardly enough to cover the entire range of the topic. In any case, the content conveyed in it belongs on every curriculum, as has long-standing knowledge about the functioning of the male sexual organ.







The Documentation “Myth of the hymen“ is available in the ARD media library.