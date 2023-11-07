The Hyenas break in live on Bobo TV, Vieri’s embarrassment | VIDEO

The Hyenas burst in during the live broadcast of Bobo TV broadcast on Twitch: the scene took place in the episode broadcast on the evening of Monday 6 November, which saw a change in format after the removal, it is not yet clear whether voluntary or not , by Lele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola.

During the live broadcast, which featured the YouTubers Gabboman and Fabio, the match analyst Emiscouting, the influencer Luca Mastrangelo, the creator and commentator Mirko Cisco and the imitator Edoardo Mecca, as well as Christian Vieri himself obviously, a correspondent from the broadcast of Mediaset broke into the studios to propose to the former Inter footballer that he sign a form for a “quick divorce”.

The hyenas that suddenly enter during the bobotv hahahahah pic.twitter.com/PWgxghHxLi — Football with the F Out Of Context (@FutbolOOC) November 6, 2023

The reference was obviously to the separation from former colleagues. The form listed several possibilities: A) Ventola is always drunk, B) Ronaldo is stronger than Messi, C) As Corona says for economic and power issues and finally D) a reference to Adani.

Christian Vieri, clearly embarrassed, replied: “Which one is it? None of the 4”. Faced with the insistence of his interlocutor, the former player pleasantly called his lawyers into question: “I don’t sign anything if I don’t have my lawyer.”

Turning serious, then, Vieri added: “Guys, I don’t talk about these things. So I’ll explain to you, the things that happen inside the locker room, stay in the locker room. So… you can ask all the questions you want. I say that what happens there remains.”

Before the irruption of HyenasVieri had explained the reasons that pushed him to change the format of Bobo TV, declaring: “I wanted to change and listen to other people”.

And on the presence of YouTubers and creators he added: “They write to me: why YouTubers? Every Monday I will change. In the next few weeks we will see who to call.”