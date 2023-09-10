Raising fish and cultivating plants in a single environment, with an eye to sustainability and ecology: the first aquaponic farm in Europe will arise in Italy, more precisely in Castellana Grotte, in the province of Bari, which combines aquaculture (l fish farming) to hydroponics (the cultivation of plants without soil) in a closed and continuous water recycling environment thanks to an innovative system capable of reusing wastewater. The experimental project will use the water purified by the Pugliese Aqueduct (Aqp) for the agricultural production of lettuce and the breeding of Tilapia, the most consumed fish in the world, with a water saving of 90%, limited electricity consumption, very low negative consequences on the environment and the complete elimination of wastewater and chemical treatments (pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, etc.).

The aim is to demonstrate that what is generated by the plant with reclaimed water is qualitatively and productively comparable to that of a plant with “natural” water, equally safe and healthy for the consumer and the environment, through a technique that you reconcile the balance between human needs and those of nature. The project, called Aware (Aquaponics from Wastewater Reclamation), was born from a memorandum of understanding between different entities: the technological development company Innova-Eu, the Apulian Water Authority (Aip) as institutional coordinator, the Aquedotto Pugliese as manager of the purification and refinement plant, and the Municipality of Castellana Grotte. These were joined by other national and international partners who support the initiative, including the University of Salento, private companies, non-profit organizations and government institutions.

How does it work

The idea was born between January and February 2022 during preliminary meetings between the University of Salento, Aip and Innova-Eu, during which it was proposed to carry out experiments on hydroponics and aquaculture starting from purified wastewater. Considering that the achievable results were fully in line with what was indicated by the sustainable development program of the UN Agenda 2030, the project was subsequently developed in detail by identifying new partners and, towards the end of February, its candidacy for a European tender was formalised. . In June the proposal was deemed worthy of funding by the EU Commission, the works therefore formally began on November 1st: these will then be followed by the actual experimental activities relating to the installation of the geodesic dome and a greenhouse containing the three three cubic meter production tanks: two of these will be fed with reclaimed water, while one with “natural” water.

The three plants are designed to produce around fifty fish each, but if the results obtained have a positive response, starting from 2025 there will be an expansion with a larger plant with 7.5 cubic meter tanks capable of containing 250 fish about. The plants will grow by feeding on the substances released by the metabolism of the fish, avoiding their accumulation and therefore maintaining the environment habitable.

In addition to the animal and plant component, aquaponics systems are also equipped with a bacterial component that allows manipulation of the concentrations of carbon, phosphate and nitrogen in the water, which in addition to being necessary elements for the growth of both fish and plants, they can prove toxic for both if in too high concentrations. “Such a system favors the recirculation of resources and allows fish to be raised with very small quantities of water compared to traditional aquaculture”, Fabio Ugolini of Innova-Eu, coordinator of the project, tells TPI. «This is of particular importance for freshwater aquaculture – he adds – which generally draws from natural water basins or drinking resources. Furthermore, growing plants hydroponically allows you to preserve the soil and its natural resources.”

An advantage of aquaponics is that this type of cultivation can be put into practice anywhere in the world: hydroponic agriculture can in fact adapt to different climates and areas, including arid areas. In a region like Puglia where the demand for water far exceeds the availability of the water system and there is a progressive phenomenon of salinisation of the aquifer, any system capable of encouraging the reuse of purified water represents an objective to aim for from a circular economy perspective.

With the new farm «the environmental footprint and resource efficiency of freshwater aquaculture will be improved – Antonio Matarrelli, president of the Puglia Water Authority, assures TPI – as well as sustainable economic growth and the creation of jobs will be stimulated of work in the freshwater bioeconomy sector, improving professional skills and competences in the blue economy”.

Thirsty

In fact, today Italy is experiencing a water crisis due to various factors: our country is the second most water-intensive country in Europe after Greece, with an annual withdrawal per inhabitant of 154 cubic metres, double the continental average. This consumption worsens if we take into account the availability of water itself, which – according to data provided in 2022 by ISPRA – has reduced by 19% in the last thirty years. Furthermore, the poor efficiency of the infrastructures generates a dispersion of 36% between the water injected into the networks and the water actually supplied, a phenomenon that most affects Southern Italy (51%). The arid and desolate picture is completed by two direct consequences of climate change such as the increase in average temperatures and increasingly scarce rainfall.

«Puglia – Matarrelli points out – is not immune to this emergency, but, precisely by virtue of great awareness and also of the responsibility of the government of the largest aqueduct in Europe, over the years it has implemented a series of actions that have already produced the first important results.” First of all, the gradual reduction of pipeline losses: brought to 48% in 2020, it will reach 45% by the end of the year, to reach the objective of 38% in 2028. Last March, the joint commitment of the Puglia Region, the Puglia Water Authority and Aqp has allowed the launch of a strategic investment plan to restore adequate standards of “resilience and durability” to water systems: 7 billion euros have been allocated between now and 2045 to resolve the crisis water supply in the region.

An example above all is the construction of the watermaker on the Tara river, in the province of Taranto, which will produce water for 350 thousand inhabitants, equal to 9% of the regional population. If we consider that to date only 10% of the water released into the network comes from Puglia, the scope of a similar work is evident, which will directly impact the supply of water, a good that with the passage of time is becoming increasingly more precious.