Hydronaut Evgeny Chernyaev called a mistake in the design of the missing bathyscaphe “Titan”

The commander of the Mir-2 deep-sea submersible, Yevgeny Chernyaev, called an error in the construction of the Titan bathyscaphe that disappeared in the Atlantic. His words convey TASS.

As the hydronaut explained, the device must have a pinger – a device periodically emitting a special signal, as well as navigation – one emitter and two fixed rods. With the help of them, then the hydroacoustic messages from the device come to the ship’s hydrophones, and the computer can calculate its coordinates relative to the ship. “We see that there is nothing of this on the Titan. All this must be thought about and designed at the stage of creating the device, ”he said.

In addition, the Titan does not have an emergency buoy and a flashing beacon, Chernyaev suggested. The buoy pops up and brings a radio beacon to the surface, and a flashing beacon helps to find the device in the dark. “I look at the pictures and I don’t see any of these devices on the Titan,” the expert concluded.

Bathyscaphe of OceanGate Expeditions with five tourists on board disappeared during an expedition to the sunken liner “Titanic”. The search area is 15 thousand square kilometers. Experts said that even if the bathyscaphe was discovered, a complex operation using a remotely controlled vehicle would be required to save it.