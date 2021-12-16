In Central Russia, from 21 to 25 December, anomalous frosts are expected. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, reports TASS…

He specified that during the day the temperature will stay within minus 15-21 degrees, and at night it will drop to 26-35 degrees below zero.

Wilfand noted that residents of the Central Federal District will be able to “mentally prepare” for the cold weather, since warm weather is expected before that. The temperature background until December 21 will be 4-6 degrees above normal, the forecaster said.

Earlier, the leading specialist of the Phobos center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, also warned Russians about the abnormally low temperature. According to him, severe frosts will cover the European part of Russia, the Urals and Western Siberia by the end of December and mid-January.