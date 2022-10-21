The Moscow region is waiting for a sharp cold snap, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, warned at the radio station “Moscow speakingon Friday, October 21st.

A decrease in temperature in the capital region should be expected early next week.

The specialist stressed that at night the air temperature will drop to -5 degrees.

“A sharp change in circulation and a significant drop in temperature will begin on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold days. Night temperatures are 0 … -5, and -5 is already a serious temperature in the region, ”Vilfand said.

He also noted that in the daytime the temperature will be +3…+5 in the capital. In the Moscow region – about +2 degrees in the northern part, up to +7 – in the south.

“Plus two degrees – already involuntarily you start to shiver. In the second half of the week, the temperature will be in the range of +6…+7 degrees,” the specialist said.

On October 13, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that the weather in the Moscow region would begin to shift into late autumn from October 17.

On October 7, the chief forecaster of St. Petersburg, Alexander Kolesov, spoke about what the coming winter will be like in the city. The specialist said that in November, residents should wait for the first snow. Then the first frosts will come to the city.