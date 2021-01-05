In Moscow on Tuesday, January 5, cloudy weather without precipitation and +1 degree of heat is expected. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature will be –1 … + 1 degrees. Ice may be covered. By nightfall it will get colder to -6 degrees.

The wind in the capital region will have an easterly direction and a speed of 2-7 m / s. Atmospheric pressure will remain within 756 mm Hg.

Wherein press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region warned of heavy fog and ice in the region until 10:00 on Tuesday.

“In the next hour, with preservation until 10:00 on January 5, fog with visibility of 200-700 meters, weak ice is expected in the Moscow region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The service emphasized the high likelihood of reduced visibility due to fog, obstruction of traffic, as well as an increase in the likelihood of an accident. In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommended that residents with cardiovascular and asthmatic diseases refrain from going outside.