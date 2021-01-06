The past 2020 has set a new record for heat in Russia. About this in a conversation with TASS said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

According to Vilfand, for the first time in the history of meteorological observations, last year turned out to be a record warm in all federal districts of the Russian Federation. The only exception, he said, was the North Caucasian Federal District, where no temperature record was recorded.

“This is amazing, just the rarest case. It is clear that throughout Russia 2020 became a record year, the hottest year in history, ”the forecaster stressed.

In Moscow alone, in 2020, the average annual temperature was immediately 3 degrees above normal. At the same time, this indicator is usually not very changeable, the agency’s interlocutor drew attention, explaining such records in temperature by global warming.

