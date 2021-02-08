Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand in an interview with “Reedus” on Monday, February 8, he said that unstable weather with temperature fluctuations is expected in the Moscow region in the first half of February and early March.

According to the specialist, uneven weather is expected during this period. Both a decrease in temperature below -15 … -20 degrees and a thaw will be recorded.

Wilfand recalled that on Tuesday, February 9, Moscow is expected to be the coldest day this week. According to the expert’s forecasts, on Tuesday night the air temperature will be -23 … -28 degrees. During the day in the capital it is expected up to -12 … -14 degrees, in the region – up to -17 degrees. Further, a gradual softening of frosts is expected, a deviation from the norm is observed on average by 5-10 degrees.

According to Vilfand, the air temperature in the afternoon on Wednesday, February 10, will be -10 … -15 degrees in the capital. Significant precipitation is not expected in the region until Friday, February 12.

“On Friday and Saturday there is noticeable snowfall, while the temperature will still be about -15 … -16 degrees at night and about -10 degrees during the day,” the meteorologist noted.

Earlier on February 8, forecasters warned of a record snowfall in the metropolitan area at the end of the week. Snow depth is expected to increase by at least 20 cm.