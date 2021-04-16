In European Russia and in the Moscow region in particular, the temperature in summer will be around and above normal. In this case, the weather can be patchy, but it will not be dry or damp. Such a forecast in a conversation with “Moscow 24” was given by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

He recalled that the temperature norm in June is plus 16.6 degrees, in July – 18.2 degrees, in August – 16.4. These figures are based on night, evening, morning and daytime temperatures throughout the month.

According to him, summer is expected to be not cold. At the same time, one should not expect that “as the warm weather begins, so it will go to the end.” There will be flashes of heat with drought, and prolonged rains. At the same time, precipitation will also be within normal limits, but showers can be sharp and explosive, for example, with a squally wind. “We will warn about them in advance, but they can be predicted with a shorter lead time than winter precipitation,” said the meteorologist.

Wilfand added that it is almost impossible to accurately predict the weather in advance and for such a long period. The forecast he voiced is 65-70 percent likely. “When it comes to long-term forecasts, these are averaged characteristics, contour, theoretical,” he concluded.

Earlier, the head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center, Lyudmila Parshina, said that May in Russia will be warm, but cold days are also possible.