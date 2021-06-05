The past May in Russia became the second in the list of the warmest months in the entire history of meteorological observations. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, the warmest was May 2020, the second place is now occupied by the past May. Wilfand also added that the average monthly air temperature was above normal in most of the country.

At the same time, May was the warmest among the regions in the territory from the Volga region to the Pacific Ocean and in the Arctic, where the average temperature exceeded the norm by 4-6 degrees. The meteorologist also said that in the Volga region, May 2021 became the warmest in the entire history of meteorological observations, writes TASS…

On June 2, Vilfand advised Russians to wear a sombrero during the swimming season to protect themselves from ultraviolet radiation. Also, according to the expert, citizens should not show themselves in the sun from 9 to 14 hours if the ultraviolet index exceeds 6 points.