Forecasters warn residents of the capital region about a sharp deterioration in weather conditions, in the coming hours the formation of fog, frost and ice is predicted, informs the TV channel “Moscow 24“.

The Hydrometeorological Center announced a yellow level of weather hazard in Moscow and the Moscow region until Thursday evening. Visibility in some areas of the capital will be from 300 to 800 meters, which can lead to traffic difficulties and increase the likelihood of an accident.

Motorists are advised to follow the traffic rules, keep their distance and not exceed the speed. Pedestrians, in turn, should choose comfortable shoes with no heels and non-slip soles.

We will remind, on Wednesday, February 3, light frost and light snow are expected in the city, the wind will be south, 5-10 meters per second.

