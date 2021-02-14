The meteorological center of the Russian Federation on Sunday announced a “yellow” level of weather hazard in Moscow and the Moscow region due to icy conditions.

“The degree of intensity of dangerous phenomena: yellow – the weather is potentially dangerous,” – said in the message on the website of the department.

Forecasters noted that the ice warning in the capital region is valid until 22.00 on February 15.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand, said that on February 13 he became the second snowiest in the entire 142-year history of meteorological observations in Moscow.

The Russian Hydrometeorological Center also issued a storm warning about abnormally cold weather in the Central Federal District. On February 14-18, abnormally cold weather is expected at 7-12 degrees below the climatic norm.