Step by step, Porsche is working on electrifying the range. The strongest 911, the GT2 RS, will also soon have a hybrid powertrain. One without a plug and with a special way of charging. The latest version of a sports car is often the most powerful, and that is also the case with this new hybrid; it should be the most powerful Porsche 911 GT2 RS ever.

Sources tell Coach that the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS will arrive in 2026 and will have an ‘even more advanced’ hybrid engine than the Le Mans racer. The latest GT2 RS has 700 hp and 750 Nm. This means that a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 2.8 seconds. We will know in three years how much faster the new GT2 RS will be.

The technology comes from Le Mans

Technology will be transferred that was initially made for the Le Mans winner of 2015, 2016 and 2017: the Porsche 919 Hybrid. This technology has been further developed for this year’s racer, the Porsche 963 LMDh. That race car has a 4.6-liter V8 engine with an output of 640 hp. Just assume that the 911 will just get a six-cylinder boxer, by the way.

The turbo charges the car

The battery is charged by regenerative braking, but also by the turbo. At high acceleration, the turbo would not only push air into the engine, but also generate energy. The brand already did this with the Porsche 919 Hybrid. According to the sources of Coach you should be able to drive fully electric with the next GT2 RS for a very short time, but that is not the goal.

The hybrid system is aimed at increasing performance. That is why the system is only allowed to add 100 kilos extra to the car. For that reason, Porsche does not opt ​​for the 800-volt system as in the EVs, but for a less heavy 400-volt system. In addition to performance, emissions (at least on paper) will also be slightly reduced.