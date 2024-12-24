Honda has announced that the hybrid Prelude will arrive in Europe in early 2026 and that it will feature Honda “S+ Shift” technology for the first time to further enhance the “driving pleasure” that the brand’s latest sports coupe will offer.

This technology will simulate the sound and feel of rapid automatic gear changes to provide the next generation of Prelude drivers with the car’s signature driving style.

Debuting 46 years ago, the original model was considered a showcase of Honda’s cutting-edge technology and high performance for five generations until 2000. The new Prelude takes up the baton, offering an attractive combination of style and sophistication , along with a hybrid propulsion system.

Hans De Jaeger, Senior Vice President of Honda Motor Europe, says the Honda Prelude “is an iconic model and its latest addition promises to strengthen that legacy with our iconic hybrid performance and the latest dynamic technology. All this with the aim of providing not only exceptional efficiency, but also the performance and driving fun that characterize this model. “We are excited about its arrival in Europe after a very positive reception to date.”









This announcement comes as Honda celebrates a quarter of a century of pioneering experience in the hybrid segment, an era that the brand inaugurated with the revolutionary Insight coupe: the first mass-produced hybrid model in Europe in 1999.

Since then, Honda has pioneered the development of gasoline-electric hybrid propulsion technology, with a range of models that have helped drivers make a smoother, more comfortable and cost-effective transition to an electrified future.

Today, the Honda car range is fully electrified: Jazz, Crosstar, Civic, HR-V, ZR-V and CR-V are equipped as standard with the e:HEV self-charging hybrid system (and also with the plug-in hybrid system e:PHEV in the case of the CR-V). The e:HEV hybrid system that the Honda range incorporates allows it to automatically switch between electric, hybrid and combustion modes without driver intervention.