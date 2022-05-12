Killnet claimed responsibility for the attack on the sites of the Defense, the Senate, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and many others. Already in the crosshairs of the United Kingdom and the US, with possible elements in Belgorod and Romania, they strike with very elementary Ddos attacks and the widespread guerrilla technique connected to “Legion”

“Italy and Spain, we have heard that the Mirai Squadron is coming to get you. Perhaps it is the beginning of your end ». A group of hackers that American and British intelligence consider “Russian affiliated”, affiliated with the Russians, yesterday – on Telegram – claimed a rather serious hacker attack against a series of particularly important targets in Italy. The sites of the Ministry of Defense and the Senate of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità have long been inaccessible. Together with many others, including Infomedix, Imtlucca and Aci. The hackers claim to have also attacked Eurovision’s voting system, which however did not find the other sites blocked.

Although the attack is technically simple, that is a Ddos attack (acronym for Distributed Denial-of-Service), which bombards its target with coordinated access requests through a network of infected computers, some fairly worrying elements are that, at least according to claim, the hackers would have used a rather old malware, Mirai, which was not particularly difficult to block. This would re-propose the question of the Italian cyber perimeter and its effectiveness, and the urgent need for coordination in national cybersecurity, which is the reason why the delegated authority, Franco Gabrielli, is pushing hard to accelerate the reform of the sector.

Political sources that deal with the institutional control over the secret services confirm to La Stampa that the attack is Russian-led, and that Germany and Poland have also been hit. That is, it would be a European attack. The recent history of cyberwarfare in Eastern Europe goes in this direction

The “Killnet” group is said to be linked to a larger group, Legion, which in the past appeared homogeneous to the actions of Anonymous, but which is currently (unlike Anonymous) supporting the actions of the government of Vladimir Putin. According to Ukrainian rivals, Killnet’s leader is a 20-year-old living in Belgorod, Russia. Killnet is held responsible for a similar attack in Germany, revealed by Der Spiegel, and in Romania, for which a 23-year-old Romanian, Ioan Feher, was identified in Britain by MI6. In other words, we are talking about attacks in a global guerrilla scenario with actors who are trying variously to insert themselves, or gain credence, in the ongoing military and geopolitical wars. Perhaps also to acquire merits from the intelligence services of countries hostile to the West.

The most worrying element from a geopolitical point of view is that at this stage Killnet is unleashing attacks on the most direct targets – also from a military point of view – of Putin’s Russia: for example the government sites of Moldova (under attack in Transnistria) . “Russia takes a step forward in its aggression against Moldova as tensions flare up in Transnistria,” analyst Samuel Ramani said at the time. Killnet threatened Lithuania and Latvia soon after. And now she has arrived in Italy, in the aftermath of Draghi’s trip to Washington.