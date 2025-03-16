The Shiite Houti rebels They said Sunday that they have launched a military operation directed against an American aircraft carrier and its war ships in the north of the Red Sea with 18 missiles and drones, in response to the United States attack last night against Yemen.

“In response to this aggression, the Armed Forces (of the Hutis) carried out a specific military operation directed against the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman And his warships in the north of the Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and an unmanned plane, “the insurgent military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised statement.

This Saturday, the US president, Donald Trump, ordered to attack positions of the hutis – respaded by Iran – in the Yemen for the threats of the insurgents to resume their actions against Israeli ships and linked to Israel in the Red and Arabic seas.

According to Sarea, the United States launched “more than 47 air attacks, led against several areas of the provinces of Saná, Saada, Al Bayda, Hajjah, Dhamar, Marib and the JAWF“, which caused” several massacres, which caused martyrdom and wounds to dozens of people “, without giving more details.

For his part, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health of the Insurgents, Anees to the Asbahi, said Sunday that the preliminary balance of victims is of “31 dead and 131 injuredall civilians and most of them children and women. “

The military spokesman pointed to his speech that his units “will not hesitate to attack All American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabic sea in retaliation for aggression against our country. “

“With the help of Allah Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to impose A naval block to the Israeli enemy And they will prohibit the entry of their ships in the operations zone declared until the aid and the basic needs reach the Gaza Strip, “he said.

And he concluded by saying that this US attack “will only increase firmness, Faith and resistance of the beloved Yemen and his firm, faithful and fighter people. “

The US Air Military Operations in the Yemen occur a few days after the hutíes ensure that they would resume their attacks against Israeli ships or linked to the Jewish state If Israel does not raise the siege to Gaza.

The insurgent movement backed by Iran has launched hundreds of attacks against Israel, as well as against commercial navigation in the Red and Arabic seas, since the beginning of the defensive operation in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 in response to the slaughter of Israelis by Palestinian terrorists.