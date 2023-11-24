The husband offends the memory of Giulia Cecchettin and the wife defends her: the man attacks her in front of her little son

A truly very serious episode occurred in the home of a family, located in the province of Pordenone. A woman suffered beatings from her husband, who had offended the memory of Giulia Cecchettin and that she tried to defend her.

The police are investigating the incident and are trying to understand the reason of this very serious violence. From what emerged the woman already had it reported in the past and the trial should begin soon.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper, The Gazzettinothe events occurred on the evening of Monday 20 November. Precisely in a house that is located Portogruaroin the city of Venice.

From what emerged the family was in their home and most likely they were all eating together and watching the TV news. During this program, they talked about the 22 years oldwho lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

At this point the man would have made an unkind comment. On the lass he would have said: “Who knows what he had done!”

The wife upset from this statement, he tried to defend yet another victim of this femicide. On Giulia he said: “What are you saying? You speak like a criminal!”

Giulia Cecchettin and the man’s attack on his wife, who defended her

At this point the man hit her first with a fist in the abdominal part. Afterwards she took a knife and hit her a second time. This weapon in question had the rounded tip and also thanks to his sweater, it isn’t penetrated.

The couple’s young son, who witnessed the heartbreaking scene, immediately asked help to the Carabinieri. The officers who intervened asked for an ambulance and then thought about move away the man from the family.

From what emerged the woman already had it reported in the past for beatings, but shortly after she returned to him. She is expected to begin trial for this assault shortly. Now mother and son are in one protected structure.