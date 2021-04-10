Pavel Avtaikin, the husband of Elena, a Russian woman who died in Turkey, told Izvestia about the circumstances of the fatal road accident that occurred on April 10 on the Konya-Aksaray highway.

According to him, at the time of the accident there were very difficult weather conditions on the road, but the tour operator Pegas Touristik did not warn the travelers about this in advance.

“We were picked up from the hotel at night, at three o’clock in the morning, we slept most of (…) the road on the bus. We woke up when we were already approaching the pass and everything was covered with snow. There were trucks at the pass, they did not move anywhere, apparently, they were waiting for the road to be cleaned, ”Avtaikin said, noting that there were no offers from the guide to return to Antalya.

The bus, he said, fell into a ditch after he passed the city of Konya. The man found it difficult to name the cause of the accident. He noted that after the accident the guide “tried to do something,” but in the end Avtaikin was left “alone with the Turkish gendarmerie,” and he was forced to communicate with them through an online translator.

The news is supplemented