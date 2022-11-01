The husband of Anna Kozyreva, who crashed on a hang glider in Adygea, spoke about the tragedy

The husband of a tourist who crashed while flying a trike in the mountains of Adygea shared the details of the tragedy. He revealed the details of his wife’s death in an interview. Telegram– Don Mash channel.

According to Maxim Kozyrev, a resident of Rostov-on-Don, his wife Anna has long dreamed of flying on a hang glider – bad weather prevented her on her last trip. At first, the Russian did not want to let his wife go for extreme entertainment, but nevertheless agreed to stay with the children and watch her from the ground. When the aircraft crashed down, the tourist was not at a loss and ordered the technician standing next to him to take him to the observation deck, the starting point.

“I got into the car, he drove me. I don’t know how I ended up downstairs, even the Ministry of Emergency Situations couldn’t get down. Well, I ran, tumbled, tore all things on myself, ran somehow. But what is already there – everything is on fire, everything burned down, everything … “- said the source of the channel.

Maxim admitted that he felt bad from what he saw, and doctors carried him out on a stretcher from the crash site. The couple had four small children.

On October 30, a hang glider crashed in the Maykop region of Adygea. The crash killed two people – a tourist and an instructor who flew the aircraft.