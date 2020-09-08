Prince Ernst Augustus V of Hanover, who’s the husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco (the elder sister of Prince Albert II), is once more in bother with the legislation. In keeping with the publication Express, 66-year-old head of the Hanoverian royal home was arrested in Austria for brawl and threats towards the servants. The prince’s searching lodge, situated within the city of Almtal within the Austrian Alps, was surrounded by police, who arrived on the name of one among his staff.

The worker complained that the prince rudely demanded that she and her husband get out of the home. In any other case, he promised to cope with them by summoning a bunch of thugs. Ernst August additionally broke a window with a street signal he had torn off. So along with threats, the German aristocrat is accused of inflicting property harm.

In mid-July, the prince was taken to the psychiatric ward of the hospital within the Austrian district middle of Voecklabruck after a conflict with police. Ernst August threatened the officers with a knife and stabbed one among them within the face. The prince, nonetheless, claimed that the police themselves attacked him. And that they have been drunk. In any case, they made an impression on him drunk.

Later that month, the prince had one other altercation with different Austrian law enforcement officials whom he threatened to kill.

Ernst August has lengthy been recognized for his violent disposition. In 1999, he was fined 350 thousand euros for attacking a photographer, whose nostril he broke. In 2004, he was discovered responsible of beating the proprietor of a lodge in Kenya, the place he spent his trip together with his spouse, Caroline. Then he needed to pay a superb of 200 thousand euros.

Throughout the worldwide exhibition “Expo 2000” in Hanover, the prince publicly urinated on the Turkish pavilion, which prompted a scandal. He was accused of insulting the folks of Turkey.

Ernst August re-married Princess Caroline in 1999. They’ve a daughter in frequent – 20-year-old Princess Alexandra. Since 2009, the spouses haven’t lived collectively, though they haven’t formally filed for divorce.

Ernst August and Carolina

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that the Russian girl gave beginning to a toddler to the Prince of Hanover, the stepson of Princess Carolina of Monaco.

270

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter