The funeral of actress Tatyana Protsenko due to the coronavirus can take place without the presence of relatives. This was announced on Thursday, May 20, by the artist’s widower Alexei Voytyuk.

According to him, the infection was detected in some family members.

“We do not exclude such a possibility, we hope for it, but there is no final agreement,” Voytyuk said in an interview with “Fifth channel”, Answering the question about the presence of relatives at the ceremony.

However, he did not announce the time and place of his wife’s funeral, noting that the family was forbidden to disclose this information. In addition, Protsenko’s relatives were warned of severe restrictions on the number of participants, and they also banned the presence of the press at the funeral.

He stressed that Protsenko herself was diagnosed with COVID-19 during her lifetime, and later some other family members fell ill.

On the eve, Voytyuk announced the death of Protsenko, the artist died at the age of 54. He clarified that the cause of death was cancer.

Tatiana Protsenko was born on April 8, 1968. The actress herself said that the role of Malvina got to her by accident – she met on the train with the assistant director of the film “The Adventures of Buratino” Leonid Nechaev. Then he approved her for the role.

Protsenko also did computer layout. She has worked as an editor for television, media and printing companies.