The 99-year-old husband of the British Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized. It is reported by BBC News.

Prince Philip is being treated at King Edward VII Hospital in London. He is expected to be discharged no earlier than in a few days.

A BBC News source claims that before his hospitalization, Prince Philip complained for several days of feeling unwell. On the advice of a doctor, he was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The prince is in good spirits.

The illness of the queen’s spouse is not associated with infection with a new coronavirus infection. Both he and Elizabeth II are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. It will celebrate its 100th anniversary in June. In recent years, the prince has repeatedly been hospitalized. In 2011, he underwent coronary stent surgery. In 2018, Philip had a hip surgery. In January 2019, he was involved in an accident in which his car overturned. In December of that year, he was hospitalized for four days due to an unnamed chronic illness.